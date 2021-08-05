Viewers Choice Awards
Pro wrestler ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton dies at 62

'Beautiful' Bobby Eaton rose to fame in pro wrestling in the '70s and '80s, as a singles competitor and as part of the tag team Midnight Express.(WWE)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
(Gray News) - “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton, part of the legendary pro wrestling tag team Midnight Express, died at the age of 62.

His sister, Debbie Eaton Lewis, confirmed his death in a Facebook post.

Donna Eaton, his wife, died June 26 at the age of 57.

Eaton wrestled through multiple territories in the National Wrestling Alliance in the ‘70s and ‘80s before gaining nationwide exposure with World Championship Wrestling. He teamed with multiple partners, including Dennis Condrey and Stan Lane, to form the Midnight Express over the years.

The group was “managed” by wrestling legends Jim Cornette and Paul “Paul E. Dangerously” Heyman in different stints.

Eaton won multiple tag team and singles championships during his career, wrestling through the 2010s with several promotions.

He was widely regarded as one of the real-life nice guys in the business, and several current and former wrestlers took to social media to express their gratitude to him and their sadness for his loss.

The WWE also extended its condolences to his family, friends and fans in a statement.

“Eaton amassed countless accolades during his career but perhaps none more meaningful than the impact he left on his peers with Mick Foley, Steve Austin and others having praised Eaton as one of the most underrated and nicest Superstars in the business,” the WWE stated.

WWE superstar Adam “Edge” Copeland said on Twitter that anyone who has studied pro wrestling understands how special Eaton was in the ring.

“Every time I encountered him outside of (the ring), he was an even better person,” Copeland said.

