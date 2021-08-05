Viewers Choice Awards
Hot weather coming...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Today is the start of a warming trend with highs that already made it into the 90s. Lows will stay in the mid to upper 60s for Friday morning with highs in the mid to upper 90s along with mostly sunny skies. The weekend will be mostly sunny again with mid to upper 90s and we may see a few 100s around the panhandles. Summerlike temperatures will continue in the area even into early next week. We may be lucky enough to see a few scattered storms Saturday night.

