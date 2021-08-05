Hot today... Even hotter this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Yesterday was mostly cloudy with light rain throughout the area and cool with highs in the 70s and 80s. Today we will see lots of sunshine with highs much warmer into the upper 80s and 90s across the region. It’ll be hot today, but even hotter temperatures are on the way...

Highs today across the region (KFDA)

Highs Friday will be near 100 degrees, with several locations seeing highs in the low 100s. Saturday will be a repeat of Friday with highs nearing 100 degrees or making it into the low 100s.

We’ll remain dry the next couple of days until Saturday where there is a chance at seeing a few storms. A quick-moving weather system will move through the area Saturday afternoon bringing a chance of storms, a few of which may be strong to severe. After Saturday we’ll likely see dry and hot weather into next week, so fingers crossed we see some rain Saturday!

