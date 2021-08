AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Corvette Club is holding their 18th annual Polk Street Cruise.

The event is a chance for attendees to reconnect with downtown Polk street through cars.

The event will be Saturday August 7th in downtown Amarillo on Polk, Tyler, 12th Ave, and 3rd Street.

The event is free and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

