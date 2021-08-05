Countdown to Kickoff: Dumas Demons look to stay dominant in District 3-4A, filling in roles

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Demons, the defending champions in District 3-4A, tallied a (32-6) overall record the past three seasons under Head Coach Aaron Dunnam. The Demons are the only team in the district returning their head coach, with Pampa, Hereford and Canyon all with a new leader at the helm.

Dumas’ dominant defense only returns three starters, but the veterans are prepared to lead.

“We’ve got a returner at each position,” said Dunnam. “We’ve got a returner on the defensive line, a returner at linebacker and a returner in the secondary. Even though we only have three coming back I like the organization.”

“Our defense overall looks better than it did two years ago when we went four rounds deep, so I think we have a lot of guys,” said Brayden Boggs-Rushing, Dumas senior quarterback and outside linebacker. “I think we’re a little underestimated, but I think we’ll be great.”

Dumas has a solid foundation on offense, returning veteran receivers, but there is a quarterback battle between junior Grayson McCurley and senior Brayden Boggs-Rushing.

“Feel in control,” said Boggs-Rushing. “I feel like I can lead my guys, but we got another guy that can sling the ball around. I’m willing to do whatever this team needs me to do.”

“Two really talented kids that each have some differences in their game, but it’s a competition,” said Dunnam. “It’s a battle.”

The Demons are hungry for a deeper playoff run after falling to Springtown two years in-a-row.

“We just look to get better, get our names out there and let Dumas Demons be known,” said Victor Chavez, Dumas senior wide receiver.

“That’s sort of our mentality, why not us,” said Dunnam. “We know that we have to work every single day if we are going to accomplish that.”

The Demons start their season in Plainview against Wichita Falls Rider on Friday, August 27 at 7 p.m. Dumas hosts Estacado week two for homecoming.

