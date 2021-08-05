Viewers Choice Awards
Collingworth County Chamber of Commerce holding Wild and Free event this weekend

Source: Wild & Free on 83 Facebook Page
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Collingsworth County Chamber of Commerce is holding a Wild & Free on Highway 83 event this weekend, beginning Friday.

They will have swimming for $5 at the Wellington Aquatic Venue, on Friday.

Saturdays event will feature over 30 vendors, various shows, contests and a concert on the square.

Sunday morning they will be meeting at pioneer park for a praise and worship service and another concert.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

