Collingworth County Chamber of Commerce holding Wild and Free event this weekend
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Collingsworth County Chamber of Commerce is holding a Wild & Free on Highway 83 event this weekend, beginning Friday.
They will have swimming for $5 at the Wellington Aquatic Venue, on Friday.
Saturdays event will feature over 30 vendors, various shows, contests and a concert on the square.
Sunday morning they will be meeting at pioneer park for a praise and worship service and another concert.
