CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Main Street will be hosting a movie night at Kent Johnson Memorial Baseball complex.

On Friday, starting at 9:00 at night, they will be showing the sandlot for free, as well as providing free popcorn and water.

They just ask that you bring a blanket or a lawnchair to sit in the outfield.

