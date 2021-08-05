Viewers Choice Awards
Amber Alert canceled; Wisconsin baby with medical condition is safe

Haley Pelot and Dorian Giesen.
Haley Pelot and Dorian Giesen.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Rapids police say a baby that was the subject of an Amber Alert is safe.

The Amber Alert was canceled at about 4:30 Thursday afternoon, WBAY-TV reported.

The police department says the car identified in the Amber Alert was found outside of Wood County, where Wisconsin Rapids is. The two-month-old boy was recovered and two people are in custody.

Authorities say the baby, Dorian Giesen, has a life-threatening medical condition that requires medication throughout the day. He was believed to be with his mother, Haley Pelot. She took off in a Toyota Camry when police investigating possible child neglect and abuse came to check on the baby, and police don’t think she had the baby’s medication with her.

Wisconsin Rapids police said the car was found “with the assistance of many law enforcement partners.”

****UPDATE****AMBER ALERT CANCELED**** With the assistance of many law enforcement partners, the vehicle was located...

Posted by Wisconsin Rapids Police Department on Thursday, August 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

