Amarillo’s Route 66 District experiences more American travelers, less international tourists this summer

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - International tourism is on a low due to COVID-19 and it is a big deal for Route 66 businesses.

“There’s no international people. My people from New Zealand and Australia that I normally do tours with aren’t coming this year. Maybe 2022,” said?

As international tourists are held back from traveling here, Americans from across the country are now hitting this famous highway in big numbers.

“We’re seeing a lot more domestic travelers and a lot more families have been traveling that probably would have went somewhere else, but they’re choosing to come down Route 66,” said Dora Meroney, owner at Texas Ivy on Sixth Street and member of the Historic 6th on Route 66 Association.

Liles who also gives tours through the Amarillo Route 66 District shares similar thoughts for his business.

“We average between 50 and 60,000 foreigners a year coming through Route 66 from Chicago to Santa Monica.,” said Liles. ”Of course they didn’t come last year and they didn’t come this year, but I’ve had people in my art gallery here from 23 states in the last two months.”

With American tourists coming through Route 66 in high numbers the Historic 6th on Route 66 Association and San Jacinto Neighborhood Association is raising money to repaint the water tower to gain more attention.

“We hope to grab the attention of even more domestic travelers coming through Amarillo,” said Kathryn Traves, president of the San Jacinto Neighborhood Association “We want to draw them to Sixth Street and the San Jacinto neighborhood.”

They’ve currently reached $6,000 of their $18,000 goal, and with that attention they hope more tourism money will come into the city.

