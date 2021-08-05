Amarillo Museum of Art holding exhibition for Women of Abstract Expressionism

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art is holding an exhibition on the Women of Abstract art Expressionism in America.

Several artists important to the abstract expressionist movement will be on exhibit from this Saturday August 7, until October 10.

What is included will be artwork from the museum’s permanent collection as well as private collections.

The Amarillo Museum of art can be found on the Washington Street campus of Amarillo College.

