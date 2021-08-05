Amarillo husband and father returns home after 189 days in hospital due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo husband and father of three children, Kristian Ormson has returned home to his family after battling COVID-19 being in the hospital for 189 days.

He started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in December and tested positive in January and entered the hospital on January 25.

While in the hospital, Kristian was in a two week coma, on a ventilator for 30 days, endured 15 chest tubes and had one life-saving lung surgery.

He spent about 73 days in the ICU in Amarillo and then spent two months on the rehab floor, however doctors noticed he couldn’t go home because he needed a major lung surgery.

He was transferred to UCHealth in Denver, Colorado where they performed a life-saving lung surgery allowing him to finally come home after six and a half months.

He said there were times he did not think he would make it, but family is what kept him fighting for his life.

To him, family is everything and he did not want to be a virtual father or husband he wanted to be home.

While he was in the hospital he said his dream was to be back home with his family.

“A dream I had of getting home and putting my arms around my kids and my family and making that dream come true it just didn’t feel like reality. I’ll play that moment in my mind forever it was just everything I needed,” said Kristian.

His wife, Ashley Ormson, says the journey has been rough and she never would of imagined going through something like that.

“Not knowing if he was going to come back and just having to deal with, I was the person as a 36-year-old I never thought that I would have to do that for my spouse and be that person and have to sign papers and just the responsibility that I took on was something I didn’t think i’d have to do at this age,” said Ashley.

She said the one thing that got her through everything was trusting in God.

“There was a moment when he was placed on the ventilator I gave it to god and honestly I was so comforted by him and I knew that whatever happens is meant to be and whatever happens is going to happen and I cant control it but I’m going to be okay either way and I just held on to that the entire time,” said Ashley.

Kristian said he wants people to know there is still life after COVID-19 and there is hope.

“There is life after COVID-19 there is hope people don’t realize how much suffering happens with the family and it affects so many people there’s such a wave, not just my family but other families and so many people have been affected by this with just me being sick,” said Kristian.

He said he is so thankful for having such a strong support group from his family, friends and doctors.

He has enjoyed being back home for the past few days and can’t wait to start making memories again with his kids and wife.

His wife said the kids have been so helpful since he has returned home.

“Sometimes when he moves around I hold his oxygen tank and take him wherever he needs to go and sometimes he goes in the car with us,” said Corbin.

The Ormson family hopes their story can help others who are going through the same thing and show them there can be light at the end of the tunnel.

They say the most important thing is to be safe and protect yourself and family.

