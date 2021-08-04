Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

US to require COVID-19 vaccination for foreign travelers

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration are sounding...
The Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration are sounding the alarm on the rise of unruly passengers during flights.(Source: WPVI, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, a White House official said Wednesday.

The requirement would come as part of the administration’s phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign citizens to the country. No timeline has yet been determined, as interagency working groups study how and when to safely move toward resuming normal travel. Eventually all foreign citizens entering the country, with some limited exceptions, are expected to need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the U.S.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the policy under development.

The Biden administration has kept in place travel restrictions that have severely curtailed international trips to the U.S., citing the spread of the delta variant of the virus. Under the rules, non-U.S. residents who have been to China, the European Schengen area, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil, South Africa and India in the prior 14 days are prohibited from entering the U.S.

All travelers to the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of air travel to the country.

The Biden administration has faced pressure to lift some restrictions from affected allies, the air travel industry and families who have been kept separated from loved ones by the rules. Many have complained that the travel restrictions don’t reflect the current virus situation — particularly as caseloads in the U.S. are worse than in many of the prohibited nations.

Airlines for America, a trade group for major U.S. airlines, said it was pleased by reports that the administration plans to make it easier for more foreign travelers to enter the country if they have been vaccinated.

AP writer David Koenig contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Dimmit woman dead after crash on US 60 near Hereford
Police lights by night
Dalhart police looking for hit and run suspect resulting a teens death
The Randall County Sheriff is looking for Preston Eugene Reed.
Randall County Sheriff’s Department looking for wanted man
Police lights.
Man dead after crash in Hartley County
US 385 near Channing is shut down due to a major crash.
US 385 near Channing is now open after major crash leaving one dead

Latest News

The moves are big steps toward President Joe Biden’s pledge to cut emissions and battle climate...
Biden seeks to boost fuel economy to thwart Trump rollback
World Chase Tag combines the dynamic athleticism of Parkour with the age-old game of Tag.
World Chase Tag USA and ESPN announce multi-year agreement
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
81-year-old man living in woods for nearly 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
barfield
The Barfield opens today, gets new life after 30 year vacancy
The River Fire in Northern California has damaged or destroyed up to 40 buildings and threatens...
Calif. River fire burns homes, causes evacs