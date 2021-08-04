Waiting list open for Panhandle Community Services Housing Choice Vouchers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The waiting list is open for Panhandle Community Services housing choice vouchers.

The program provides safe, affordable, and quality housing opportunities for low income families.

It allows them to locate and select their own housing and use the voucher to pay for rent.

Applications are chosen from the waiting list based on income, date, time, and other factors.

To apply on Panhandle Community Services, click here.

