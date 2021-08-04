Tracking some heat...

It has been a nice afternoon with highs in the 80s and light winds and the radar has been pretty active with showers around the area. Lows will stay in the low 60s for Thursday morning with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s along with mostly sunny skies. Friday will be mostly sunny again with mid to upper 90s and we may see a few 100s around the panhandles. Summerlike temperatures will continue in the area by the the weekend with some locations getting close to 100°. We may be lucky enough to see a few scattered storms Saturday night.

