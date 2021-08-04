Viewers Choice Awards
Texas Tech School for Veterinary Medicine now moving into their new building in Amarillo

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Boxes are being pushed and offices are being set up for the Texas Tech School for Veterinary Medicine getting ready to open its doors to their first class of students next week.

It took six months of logistical work moving from their interim office at the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health to this new building.

Professors are already inside the space happy to see the last touches being made to the east wing of their Amarillo campus this week.

“This vet school where we were a year ago was just a dirt lot, so for us to be moving into a facility like this is super exciting,” said Jennifer Kozial, associate professor at Texas Tech School for Veterinary Medicine.

Inside they have classrooms, work areas, and conference rooms, ready for students use.

“This is going to be a great facility for teaching and for teaching students to put them out into rural and regional communities, so we’re really excited,” said Kozial.

Their Mariposa Station, where the animals will be held, will allow students to get hands on training doing animal research.

“The facility that we’re designing, it’s meant for them to receive instruction on day one.” said Scott Mitchell, Facility Director for the School of Veterinary Medicine. “The whole goal of producing that veterinarian that is for them to be ready on day one when they graduate and get out into practice.”

They will also have simulation labs in the west wing of the Amarillo Campus for the students to learn how to interact with patients and clients and their learning experience here will produce veterinarians for the area.

“In four years we will probably have over 400 faculty, staff, students on campus all living and contributing back to the community so we hope that what we’re trying to accomplish here directly ties back to the community itself,” said Mitchell.

Students will start coming through it’s doors on Monday morning for orientation.

The facilities are not yet open to the public, but they will have a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 22.

