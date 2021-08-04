Texas has no Sales tax holiday for selected items

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There will be no sales tax for select items during the Texas Sales Tax holiday, from this coming Friday until Sunday.

Items include clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks, if priced below $100.

Exempted items can be purchased online, in-person, over the phone, or by mail, as long as the item is shipped or received during the holiday.

