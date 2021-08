CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Texas A&M Agrilife is hosting a Four Part Farm-To-Table Beef series set for August 6 to 27.

Texas A&M Agrilife is setting this series up to help consumers understand where their beef is coming from.

Registration for the series is $25, with each meeting being from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

