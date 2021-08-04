Viewers Choice Awards
Real-life pandemic heroes honored with their own Barbie doll

By CNN
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
(CNN) - Mattel announced six new, one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls had been created to honor individuals leading the fight against COVID-19.

The dolls feature the likeness of several real-life women who have been monumental during the pandemic:

  • Amy O’Sullivan is a nurse who treated the first COVID-19 patient in Brooklyn and became ill herself.
  • Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz is an Asian-American physician who helped fight racial bias and discrimination.
  • Professor Sarah Gilbert helped develop the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine.
  • Dr. Jacqueline Goes de Jesus led the genome sequencing of Brazil’s COVID-19 variant.
  • Dr. Kirby White developed a doctor’s gown that could be laundered and re-used.

The Barbie dolls are part of Mattel’s Thank You Heroes program. They are not available for purchase.

The company also announced that it was donating $5 for each Barbie doctor, nurse and paramedic doll from the regular line of the toys sold at Target.

The money will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

