Nonprofit in Amarillo is recruiting parents for training to be their child’s first teacher

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Local parents concerned about sending their kids to preschool this year, have a home-based option.

From the beginning, Jessica Kirkman decided she was going to home school her 4-year-old son Mason.

“I thought I had it in the bag,” said Kirkman.

Once she started, it was hard make him sit down and engage in the books she was trying to read to him.

“He didn’t really enjoy sitting still and reading books,” said Kirkman.

However, all that changed once she found HIPPY Amarillo, which stands for Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters.

“The changes in mason have been astounding,” said Kirkman. “My son has social anxiety and a lot of medical issues, she has come in and just been an advocate for us and helped us get back into speech therapy.”

Families whom participate in the high-quality readiness program have a trainer come into their home giving them the tools, skills, and confidence they need to work with their children in the home.

The role-play lessons, include activities focusing on literacy, math, science, motor skills, and language development.

“You learn how to educate and so, that when your kid comes home with that homework, you’re able to help them,” said Tara Singleterry, home educator at HIPPY Amarillo. “You’re able to sit there, you’re able to help them. Okay, well, ‘Remember when we were doing HIPPY?, We did it like this’ or, you know, ‘Take five minutes, come back and let’s look at that,’ you start to learn what your child needs and what you need to help them.”

HIPPY is for parents with children ages three to four year old’s.

The program is free for all families and lessons are also offered in Spanish.

HIPPY provides books, crayons and other materials, the only thing parents have to commit to is time.

“It’s an one hour commitment at least once a week for our interaction and then at least 10 to 15 minutes a day for them to do the curriculum with their child,” said Singleterry.

During the pandemic, some families had to drop out of the 30-week program. Now that one-on-one sessions are back, they’re hoping to complete their goal of 104 families.

A pre-enrollment event will take place on August 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and on August 26, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Martin Road Splash Pad, located off NE 15th.

“They say it takes a village, these are the people you want to have in your village,” said Kirkman.

She also adds that Mason now loves books to the point where his dad had to build him a library.

For more information about HIPPY and all other programs they offer call (806) 337-1700 Ext. 218.

