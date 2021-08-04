Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

NCAA releases COVID guidelines for fall sports

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The NCAA released its COVID-19 guidelines for fall sports on Wednesday.

The guidelines spell out the protocol for unvaccinated and fully vaccinated coaches, players and staff that have close contact with teams.

Fall sports include football, cross country, soccer and volleyball.

The guidance comes as the delta variant is surging across the United States.

“Current vaccination rates remain inadequate to provide community-level immunity,” Brian Hainline, the NCAA’s chief medical officer, said in a statement. “It is essential that member schools work in concert with federal, state and local public health officials to develop COVID-19 prevention and management strategies that make sense for them.”

Fully vaccinated individuals will avoid testing unless they become symptomatic or have had close contract with someone who tests positive.

Those not fully vaccinated must test negative twice on non-consecutive days before they can begin training and then must test negative ahead of each game or match.

Teams will be expected to wear masks when traveling together. During games, there are no mask or social distancing requirements.

According to the NCAA, decision-making should be ultimately guided by four things:

  • Community-level immunity status
  • Community-level transmission
  • State law
  • Local public health authorities

During the 2020 fall sports season, many schools opted out of competition because of the pandemic, while others played abbreviated seasons because of outbreaks or because conferences elected to play limited schedules to limit exposure to the virus.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Dimmit woman dead after crash on US 60 near Hereford
Police lights by night
Dalhart police looking for hit and run suspect resulting a teens death
The Randall County Sheriff is looking for Preston Eugene Reed.
Randall County Sheriff’s Department looking for wanted man
Police lights.
Man dead after crash in Hartley County
US 385 near Channing is shut down due to a major crash.
US 385 near Channing is now open after major crash leaving one dead

Latest News

The moves are big steps toward President Joe Biden’s pledge to cut emissions and battle climate...
Biden seeks to boost fuel economy to thwart Trump rollback
World Chase Tag combines the dynamic athleticism of Parkour with the age-old game of Tag.
World Chase Tag USA and ESPN announce multi-year agreement
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
81-year-old man living in woods for nearly 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
barfield
The Barfield opens today, gets new life after 30 year vacancy
The River Fire in Northern California has damaged or destroyed up to 40 buildings and threatens...
Calif. River fire burns homes, causes evacs