Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Michigan man dead after crash on US 287 near Stratford

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRATFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Michigan man dead after a crash on US 287 near Stratford on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, at around 5:30 a.m. a semi was traveling northbound on US 287.

42-year-old Robert Hernandez with two other passengers were traveling southbound on 287.

Hernandez drifted across the center line into the northbound lane, and struck the semi head-on.

Robert Hernandez died on scene and the two passengers were left with no injuries.

The driver of the semi was transported to the hospital with with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Dimmit woman dead after crash on US 60 near Hereford
Police lights by night
Dalhart police looking for hit and run suspect resulting a teens death
The Randall County Sheriff is looking for Preston Eugene Reed.
Randall County Sheriff’s Department looking for wanted man
Police lights.
Man dead after crash in Hartley County
US 385 near Channing is shut down due to a major crash.
US 385 near Channing is now open after major crash leaving one dead

Latest News

barfield
The Barfield opens today, gets new life after 30 year vacancy
HIPPY AMARILLO RECRUITING PARENTS
HIPPY RECRUITING PARENTS FRO TRAINING
Source: Wild & Free on 83 Facebook Page
Collingworth County Chamber of Commerce holding Wild and Free event this weekend
Canyon Main Street hosting Movie Night this Friday
yes
VIDEO: Texas Tech School for Veterinary Medicine now moving into their new building in Amarillo