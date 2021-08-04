Michigan man dead after crash on US 287 near Stratford
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
STRATFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Michigan man dead after a crash on US 287 near Stratford on Tuesday morning.
According to officials, at around 5:30 a.m. a semi was traveling northbound on US 287.
42-year-old Robert Hernandez with two other passengers were traveling southbound on 287.
Hernandez drifted across the center line into the northbound lane, and struck the semi head-on.
Robert Hernandez died on scene and the two passengers were left with no injuries.
The driver of the semi was transported to the hospital with with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.