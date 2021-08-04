Viewers Choice Awards
Maverick Boys and Girls Club receives $125,000 grant from Texas Mutual Insurance

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Mutual Insurance has announced $125,000 in grants to the Maverick Boys and Girls Club and opportunity school in Amarillo.

The company provides these grants in hopes that they will help these organizations mitigate the impact that COVID-19 has on their ability to provide important services.

“Nonprofit organizations across Texas have faced enormous challenges over the last year, and their commitment to overcoming these challenges and continuing their work is inspiring,” said Jackie Sekiguchi, Texas Mutual community affairs manager. “The organizations receiving this funding have been essential in providing for their communities, and we are glad Texas Mutual can be a part of their continued success.”

Applications for the second grant cycle will open at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, August 30, and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, October 8.

