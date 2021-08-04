Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Massive cancellations by Spirit Airlines stretch into 4th day

By CNN
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Spirit Airlines entered a fourth straight day of massive flight disruptions on Wednesday.

American Airlines is also reporting some issues.

The massive flight disruptions are creating chaos at airports around the country even as the travel industry reports a surge in summer travel.

“It’s a lot of upset people here right now. The man’s flying for a funeral, and it got canceled out of Atlanta,” said Los Angeles traveler Sam Crossley.

More than 50% of Spirit’s schedule was canceled on Wednesday. According to the tracking website FlightAware, that adds up to more than 400 flights.

Another 6% of its scheduled flights were delayed.

“Nobody is saying anything to anybody,” said Atlanta passenger Adeniyi Oladimej. “Is it going to be rescheduled? Are they going to refund money?”

In a statement, Spirit said it was proactively canceling flights due to “overlapping operational challenges including weather, system outages and staffing shortages in some areas.”

Travel woes were also hitting American.

The airline said planes and crews stuck in other cities due to weekend storms in Texas were being repositioned, causing delays, cancellations and nearly 100 diversions through Tuesday.

“So, 62,000 passengers with canceled flights, nearly 50,000 of them because they didn’t have the pilots available trained and ready to roll,” said Capt. Dennis Tajer with the Allied Pilots Association.

The union blamed bad weather, pilot shortages and strict scheduling that limits the number of hours crews are allowed to work for the snowballing disruptions hitting airlines as they adapt to a surge in summer vacations.

“We went from famine to feast and our management team wasn’t prepared,” said Tajer.

Spirit said it’s “working around the clock” to get back on track.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Dimmit woman dead after crash on US 60 near Hereford
Police lights by night
Dalhart police looking for hit and run suspect resulting a teens death
The Randall County Sheriff is looking for Preston Eugene Reed.
Randall County Sheriff’s Department looking for wanted man
Police lights.
Man dead after crash in Hartley County
US 385 near Channing is shut down due to a major crash.
US 385 near Channing is now open after major crash leaving one dead

Latest News

The moves are big steps toward President Joe Biden’s pledge to cut emissions and battle climate...
Biden seeks to boost fuel economy to thwart Trump rollback
World Chase Tag combines the dynamic athleticism of Parkour with the age-old game of Tag.
World Chase Tag USA and ESPN announce multi-year agreement
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
81-year-old man living in woods for nearly 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
barfield
The Barfield opens today, gets new life after 30 year vacancy
The River Fire in Northern California has damaged or destroyed up to 40 buildings and threatens...
Calif. River fire burns homes, causes evacs