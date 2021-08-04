Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Randall County Sheriff’s Department looking for wanted man

By Caleb Leslie
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This Wanted Wednesday the Randall County Sheriffs department is searching for this man.

Preston Eugene Reed is wanted for a felony theft charge of property greater than $2500 and less than $30,000.

Anyone with information about his location can call the Randall County Sheriffs Office at 806-468-5800.

Or for a cash reward, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Dimmit woman dead after crash on US 60 near Hereford
Police lights by night
Dalhart police looking for hit and run suspect resulting a teens death
Police lights.
Man dead after crash in Hartley County
US 385 near Channing is shut down due to a major crash.
US 385 near Channing is now open after major crash leaving one dead

Latest News

barfield
The Barfield opens today, gets new life after 30 year vacancy
HIPPY AMARILLO RECRUITING PARENTS
HIPPY RECRUITING PARENTS FRO TRAINING
Source: Wild & Free on 83 Facebook Page
Collingworth County Chamber of Commerce holding Wild and Free event this weekend
Canyon Main Street hosting Movie Night this Friday
yes
VIDEO: Texas Tech School for Veterinary Medicine now moving into their new building in Amarillo