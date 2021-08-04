Randall County Sheriff’s Department looking for wanted man
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This Wanted Wednesday the Randall County Sheriffs department is searching for this man.
Preston Eugene Reed is wanted for a felony theft charge of property greater than $2500 and less than $30,000.
Anyone with information about his location can call the Randall County Sheriffs Office at 806-468-5800.
Or for a cash reward, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.