Randall County Sheriff’s Department looking for wanted man

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This Wanted Wednesday the Randall County Sheriffs department is searching for this man.

Preston Eugene Reed is wanted for a felony theft charge of property greater than $2500 and less than $30,000.

Anyone with information about his location can call the Randall County Sheriffs Office at 806-468-5800.

Or for a cash reward, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

