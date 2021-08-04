Man dead after crash in Hartley County
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man has died after a crash near north of Channing.
According to DPS, at around 3:45 a.m., 45-year-old Randall Johnson from Dalhart was driving on the wrong side of the road while heading northbound on US 385 when he struck another vehicle traveling southbound head-on.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and passenger of the other vehicle are hospitalized and are in stable condition.
