Man dead after crash in Hartley County

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man has died after a crash near north of Channing.

According to DPS, at around 3:45 a.m., 45-year-old Randall Johnson from Dalhart was driving on the wrong side of the road while heading northbound on US 385 when he struck another vehicle traveling southbound head-on.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle are hospitalized and are in stable condition.

