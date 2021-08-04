Hoteliers to resubmit Amarillo tourism public improvement district petition to city

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hoteliers are currently working on resubmitting a petition to the City of Amarillo to allow for a Tourism Public Improvement District (TPID).

TPID MAP (CITY OF AMARILLO)

The TPID was created by state legislature to allow for hoteliers to charge additional assessments to invest back into the hotel industry.

They are allowed to use those investments for tourism research, administration, sales and marketing.

The City of Amarillo said this would help benefit the tourism industry as it would encourage more people to come here and spend their dollars.

“It’s really created to support the tourism industry, which is critical for Amarillo it would allow for more marketing, advertising, promotion in different areas to encourage people to stay the night, spend their dollars in Amarillo,” said Andrew Freeman, City of Amarillo, managing director of planning and special projects.

Freeman said at the end of April, they did receive a petition, but when it came time to go in front of a council it did not meet the requirements needed.

“You have to have 60 percent of the appraised value of all of the hotels included in the petition, as well as 60 percent of the acreage or 60 percent of the number of hotels,” said Freeman.

Vic Ragha, Principal of Ragha Group, who owns hotel properties in Amarillo said Amarillo is in need of a TPID now more than ever.

“Now that hotels are on the road to recovery, having additional funds to market our properties and the City of Amarillo will be transformative.” said Ragha.

The City says the initial estimates show bringing in about $1.8 million for the first year and the plan would be for a 10-year term.

By the 10th year, it shows projections of bringing in close to $3 million.

After the 10-year term, the hoteliers are allowed to resubmit a petition and repeat the process.

