Federal agencies offering guide for people to avoid eviction

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some federal agencies are offering resources to guide people through the process of avoiding eviction.

They partnered on a housing assistance website to help homeowners and renters during the pandemic.

There are many resources available there to help prevent displacement through eviction.

There’s also a step-by-step guide for renters that are at risk of eviction.

Click here, for the step-by-step guide.

