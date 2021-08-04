Federal agencies offering guide for people to avoid eviction
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some federal agencies are offering resources to guide people through the process of avoiding eviction.
They partnered on a housing assistance website to help homeowners and renters during the pandemic.
There are many resources available there to help prevent displacement through eviction.
There’s also a step-by-step guide for renters that are at risk of eviction.
Click here, for the step-by-step guide.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.