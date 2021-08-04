Viewers Choice Awards
Dimmit woman dead after crash on US 60 near Hereford

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Dimmit woman has died after a crash on US 60 near Hereford on Monday evening.

According to officials, on Monday at around 5:30 p.m., 65-year-old Norma Espinosa was traveling westbound on US 60 when a Dodge attempted to turn left across the westbound lanes onto county road E, but turned when unsafe and struck Espinosa’s vehicle.

The unsecured 10-year-old passenger in the Dodge was ejected through the passenger side window.

Espinosa came to rest in the north ditch facing southwest.

The driver in the Dodge came to rest partially in the north ditch and partially on the improved shoulder of US 60.

Espinosa was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to the injuries she sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 10-year-old passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

