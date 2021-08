AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coulter Street will be closed at the State Loop 335 again tomorrow for continued work on the new bridge deck.

It will close at 6:30 p.m. and should be open again by 7:00 a.m.

Drivers are advised to both drive carefully in the area and to find alternative routes if possible.

