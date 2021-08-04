Amarillo City Health leaders making alternatives as COVID-19 cases rise

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City health leaders said today the virus pandemic continues to get worse in Amarillo with hospital capacity down and cases up.

Public Health Director Casie Stoughton said new cases have averaged 129 over the past five days.

The entire hospital system is strained said Public Health Authority Todd Bell.

There are waits in emergency rooms and nurses having to quarantine. But this surge will not see help coming from outside the city.

So, hospitals that are already turning transfers away may have to send patients somewhere else.

More than 10 percent of patients in the region have COVID-19.

And while people are asking for testing more frequently, they are also more likely to get vaccinated by the city.

However, Stoughton said the city will remain in the orange status level for another two weeks which triggers stricter recommendations to limit the disease.

