Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo City Health leaders making alternatives as COVID-19 cases rise

By Kevin Welch
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City health leaders said today the virus pandemic continues to get worse in Amarillo with hospital capacity down and cases up.

Public Health Director Casie Stoughton said new cases have averaged 129 over the past five days.

The entire hospital system is strained said Public Health Authority Todd Bell.

There are waits in emergency rooms and nurses having to quarantine. But this surge will not see help coming from outside the city.

So, hospitals that are already turning transfers away may have to send patients somewhere else.

More than 10 percent of patients in the region have COVID-19.

And while people are asking for testing more frequently, they are also more likely to get vaccinated by the city.

However, Stoughton said the city will remain in the orange status level for another two weeks which triggers stricter recommendations to limit the disease.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Dimmit woman dead after crash on US 60 near Hereford
Police lights by night
Dalhart police looking for hit and run suspect resulting a teens death
The Randall County Sheriff is looking for Preston Eugene Reed.
Randall County Sheriff’s Department looking for wanted man
Police lights.
Man dead after crash in Hartley County
US 385 near Channing is shut down due to a major crash.
US 385 near Channing is now open after major crash leaving one dead

Latest News

barfield
The Barfield opens today, gets new life after 30 year vacancy
HIPPY AMARILLO RECRUITING PARENTS
HIPPY RECRUITING PARENTS FRO TRAINING
Source: Wild & Free on 83 Facebook Page
Collingworth County Chamber of Commerce holding Wild and Free event this weekend
Canyon Main Street hosting Movie Night this Friday
yes
VIDEO: Texas Tech School for Veterinary Medicine now moving into their new building in Amarillo