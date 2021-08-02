Viewers Choice Awards
Stewart Dodson crowned as Amarillo Country Club Men’s Club champion

By Paige Sachse
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Number 1 ranked Geoff Phemister and #2 Stewart Dodson competed in the Championship Flight of the Amarillo Country Club Men’s Club Championship.

Phemister ended the 3rd round 4&3 in match play and Dodson was 3&2.

The pair were even for match play most of the final round until the 17th hole.

Rain was a big factor in the final hole as Dodson landed on the green from tee off several yards away, Phemister just off the green in the rough.

Dodson puts for his 2nd stroke just inches away from the hole, Phemister pitches and rolls past the hole a few feet.

Dodson takes home the hardware as the winner of the Amarillo Men’s Club Champion 2&1.

He explains what it means to him to go home as a champion.

“it feels great.” Dodson said. “I’ve been a member here for about 7 or 8 years and the first time I played in this, I won it and came close ever since, to finally win under closing rain, it felt great. It’s been a long time coming. “

He is now preparing for the Coors Tournament of Champions set to be played in early August.

