Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Nice start to the week...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The rain shower activity has pretty well come to an end so tonight the radar should remain clear. In fact the rain chances will stay away for a couple of days. Lows will stay in the low to mid 60s for Monday morning with highs in the mid 80s along with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will be mostly sunny again with mid 80s and there will be a return of a slight chance for thunderstorms for Wednesday. Summerlike temperatures will move back into the area by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Erfan Salmanzadeh, charged after explosion in Amarillo
Man now facing federal charges after explosion in Amarillo
TSCRA Suspect 2
Officials: Man who killed horses, shot at cattle could be in Amarillo
With efforts to bring down the back log in court cases in Randall and Potter county, the recent...
COVID-19 surge may impact efforts for Amarillo court systems to get back on track
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an order Wednesday which allows the Texas Department of...
US sues Texas to block state troopers from stopping migrants

Latest News

Nice start to the week...
Nice start to the week...
Drying out a few days...
Drying out a few days...
Drying out a few days...
3 day forecast
Storms and much cooler air tonight and tomorrow