Nice start to the week...

The rain shower activity has pretty well come to an end so tonight the radar should remain clear. In fact the rain chances will stay away for a couple of days. Lows will stay in the low to mid 60s for Monday morning with highs in the mid 80s along with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will be mostly sunny again with mid 80s and there will be a return of a slight chance for thunderstorms for Wednesday. Summerlike temperatures will move back into the area by the end of the week.

