Countdown to Kickoff: Groom Tigers have sights set on 1A playoffs

GROOM, Texas (KFDA) - The Groom Tigers were an unexpected team in the playoffs, and this season, they’re ready to prove themselves again.

Going 12-2 last season, and competing in playoffs up to the State Semifinals, the 1A Tigers have high expectation for the next season.

“I’m going to expect what we’ve always done out of these guys. We’re going to work hard, learn the game of football and give our best effort.”

Groom fell in a tough match-up in the State Semifinal against the Balmorhea Bears, 44 to 38. The loss was not how the Tigers wanted to end their season but, one player says the experience was unlike any other

“Balmorhea has a great team, we lost to them. Two years ago we lost to Motley in the Quarterfinals, State Quarterfinals. Then, we made it to the State Semifinal game. Honestly, probably the best teams I’ve played last year. The team chemistry grew so much ans that was probably my favorite thing, the team chemistry we had.”

The experience makes them want the State title game even more and, being a small football team from the Panhandle, being considered an underdog is already expected.

“We’re usually always under-looked because, we are small. Especially being a brand new team so, different from last year but, I feel like we will be able to do it if we just work hard and do what we can do.”

With growth on the field in preparation for this season, Head Coach Dodson explains this next season as....

“We’ll be the same but, different. It’ll be the same creature but, a different animal.”

