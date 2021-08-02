Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Countdown to Kickoff: Groom Tigers have sights set on 1A playoffs

By Paige Sachse
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROOM, Texas (KFDA) - The Groom Tigers were an unexpected team in the playoffs, and this season, they’re ready to prove themselves again.

Going 12-2 last season, and competing in playoffs up to the State Semifinals, the 1A Tigers have high expectation for the next season.

“I’m going to expect what we’ve always done out of these guys. We’re going to work hard, learn the game of football and give our best effort.”

Groom fell in a tough match-up in the State Semifinal against the Balmorhea Bears, 44 to 38. The loss was not how the Tigers wanted to end their season but, one player says the experience was unlike any other

“Balmorhea has a great team, we lost to them. Two years ago we lost to Motley in the Quarterfinals, State Quarterfinals. Then, we made it to the State Semifinal game. Honestly, probably the best teams I’ve played last year. The team chemistry grew so much ans that was probably my favorite thing, the team chemistry we had.”

The experience makes them want the State title game even more and, being a small football team from the Panhandle, being considered an underdog is already expected.

“We’re usually always under-looked because, we are small. Especially being a brand new team so, different from last year but, I feel like we will be able to do it if we just work hard and do what we can do.”

With growth on the field in preparation for this season, Head Coach Dodson explains this next season as....

“We’ll be the same but, different. It’ll be the same creature but, a different animal.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Erfan Salmanzadeh, charged after explosion in Amarillo
Man now facing federal charges after explosion in Amarillo
TSCRA Suspect 2
Officials: Man who killed horses, shot at cattle could be in Amarillo
With efforts to bring down the back log in court cases in Randall and Potter county, the recent...
COVID-19 surge may impact efforts for Amarillo court systems to get back on track
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an order Wednesday which allows the Texas Department of...
US sues Texas to block state troopers from stopping migrants

Latest News

Stewart Dodson crowned as Amarillo Country Club Men’s Club champion
Stewart Dodson crowned as Amarillo Country Club Men’s Club champion
River Falls Equestrian Center hosts first ever Eventing event in Amarillo
River Falls Equestrian Center hosts first ever Eventing event in Amarillo
After round two of the Tascosa Men’s Club Championship, Casey Weiss leads the championship...
Casey Weiss leads Tascosa Men’s Club Championship after round two at 6-under-par
The Hereford Whitefaces’ heavy lifting has sparked a revival under first-year head coach Adam...
Countdown to Kickoff: Hereford Whitefaces adjust to new coach, first time in 18 years