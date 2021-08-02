Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

A cool start to the work week

By Adrian Campa
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs Monday will be well below-average for this time of year down into the mid 80s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and light winds from the east at 5-10mph. Tonight lows will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. It’s a nice and cool start to the work week!

Today's forecast
Today's forecast(KFDA)

We will see dry conditions the next couple days with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday is when we see the return of storm chances, but for as of right now, it is looking like a slight chance.

We’ll see highs this week beginning to climb into the mid to upper 90s by the end of the week and into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
The family of 19-year-old Anthony Barajas announced his death on Saturday. The TikTok star had...
Young TikTok star shot in California movie theater dies
Erfan Salmanzadeh, charged after explosion in Amarillo
Man now facing federal charges after explosion in Amarillo
River Falls Equestrian Center hosts first ever Eventing event in Amarillo
River Falls Equestrian Center hosts first ever Eventing event in Amarillo
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth

Latest News

Nice start to the week...
Nice start to the week...
Nice start to the week...
Drying out a few days...
Drying out a few days...
Drying out a few days...