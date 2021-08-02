A cool start to the work week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs Monday will be well below-average for this time of year down into the mid 80s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and light winds from the east at 5-10mph. Tonight lows will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. It’s a nice and cool start to the work week!

Today's forecast (KFDA)

We will see dry conditions the next couple days with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday is when we see the return of storm chances, but for as of right now, it is looking like a slight chance.

We’ll see highs this week beginning to climb into the mid to upper 90s by the end of the week and into next weekend.

