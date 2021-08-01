Viewers Choice Awards
River Falls Equestrian Center hosts first ever Eventing event in Amarillo

The facility hoping to grow the English style of riding in the Panhandle
By Paige Sachse
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With Western style riding and rodeo being king in the panhandle and really all of west Texas, the River Falls Equestrian Center is looking to expand the English style of riding here in Amarillo.

Brittney Caflisch has rode English style for 21 years and been a part of the Eventing sport for 14, so she decided to extend her knowledge to others by opening an equestrian facility.

“Moving here my dad said, how are you going to get all these English riders, and I was like, ‘I’m going to make people ride English.’ We built a huge facility with a lot of stalls.” Said Caflisch. “I wanted a lot of English riders and he was like that’s going to bard, and i said n, we’re going to do it.”

one of Caflisch’s students is a young talent rider at just 12 years old, and says she’s learned so much from the coaching at river falls.

“I’ve learned a lot, how to be confident and horsemanship, and cheering on all your friends.” said Jaeli Uselding.

For equestrian riders in Amarillo, some travel far to get the right training they need.

“For us, we have to drive anywhere from 5 to 7 hours just to practice so, we put in a water jump, we have something that is called a bank, different elements that we needed to practice.” Caflisch said. “Being here we’ve kind of grown the Eventing love.”

Many people don’t know the sport is in the Olympics or know it’s a sport at all, but what those love most about it, is the community.

“It’s really amazing, a lot of the people are so kind, nice and super supportive and I really love it.” Uselding said.

The team is moving on to Tyler, Texas for their next competition, and Caflisch says...

“They make me so proud. It’s fun having more people in the Amarillo area that love what I love, so them following in my footsteps especially, well all of my students, they’re fantastic kiddos. and adults. They are all great.”

For more information on the River Falls Equestrian Center or are interested in joining their team, you can check out their website at RiverFallsEquestrianCenter.net

