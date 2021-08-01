Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Police: 10 shot in Queens by 2 men who fled on mopeds

The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but fled on the backs of two mopeds.
The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but fled on the backs of two mopeds.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say at least 10 people were wounded when two men opened fire on a large crowd in the New York City borough of Queens.

An NYPD spokesperson says the shooting took place near a laundromat in the borough’s Corona neighborhood just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the eight men and two women shot were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but fled on the backs of two mopeds.

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Erfan Salmanzadeh, charged after explosion in Amarillo
Man now facing federal charges after explosion in Amarillo
TSCRA Suspect 2
Officials: Man who killed horses, shot at cattle could be in Amarillo
With efforts to bring down the back log in court cases in Randall and Potter county, the recent...
COVID-19 surge may impact efforts for Amarillo court systems to get back on track
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash involving a Hereford police...
Texas DPS investigating crash involving Hereford police officer

Latest News

Willie Nelson performed at a voting rights rally at the Texas state capitol in Austin.
‘Vote them out’: Willie Nelson headlines Texas protest rally
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
She says her fiancé and mother's last wish was for her to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Woman loses fiancé, mother, grandmother to COVID-19 within days
Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 7/31
Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 7/31