Drying out a few days...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We could still see a shower or a thunderstorm or two for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours but by tonight the radar should be clearing out. Lows will stay in the low to mid 60s for Monday morning with highs in the mid 80s along with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will be mostly sunny again with mid 80s and there will be a return of a slight chance for thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be clear with more mid 80s.

