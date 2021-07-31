Storms and much cooler air tonight and tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cold front pushing through the region Saturday afternoon bringing the chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms, and much cool air for the second half of the weekend.

Storms will fire along and behind the front as its pushing through and will likely fire between 3-5pm. Areas north of I-40 may see a few storms strong to severe with damaging winds to 60mph the main threat. Flash flooding will be another concern as any storm today/tonight will be capable of heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding. Remember flood safety tips, “turn around, don’t drown.”

Much cooler air will move in behind the front for Sunday with highs only getting up into the upper 70s and low 80s... Which is well-below normal for this time of year. We will have the chance at seeing more widespread rain and storms throughout the day Sunday. No severe weather is expected tomorrow, the main concern for Sunday’s storms will be heavy rainfall and more flooding.

3 day forecast (KFDA)

The work week will start off on a cool note with highs only in the low to mid 80s with chances of isolated storms.

Make sure you stay updated to the forecast!

