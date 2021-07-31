COVID-19 surge may impact efforts for Amarillo court systems to get back on track

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With efforts to bring down the back log in court cases in Randall and Potter county, the recent surge in COVID-19 cases could impact their efforts to get back on track.

During COVID-19 and not having trials in-person the Randall and Potter county courts say they have had a back log in cases.

“The court systems and the court coordinators did a fantastic job of getting the virtual system set up, but it just wasn’t enough and over that time we kept getting more cases in and our dockets have just been the amount of cases that we have we’re very backlogged I’ll put it that way,” said Robert Love, assistant district attorney Randall County.

He said they are finally getting back to a point where they are starting to move cases.

In Randall County they have had three jury trials since April and are scheduled for more on Monday.

Love says he believes it will take a while to get out of this backlog of cases.

“It took us 15 or 17 months to get into this backlog situation it’s going to take us at least that long to get out of it,” said Love.

With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases it has raised a concern for the court systems as they have to move cases, but also want to keep the community safe.

“I think we’re all concerned about the numbers again and we’re gonna do whatever it takes to make sure our community is safe and feels safe and then we have to move our cases, so we’re gonna figure out the right balance and how to do that and what’s right for our area,” said Ana Estevez, 251st district court judge.

She also mentions although Governor Abbott has not put any mask mandates in place their branch can.

“It’s important to know that our system is separate from the governors, so even though the governor has stated he’s not mandating any type of mask policy. It’s important for the public to know that we are a separate branch of government and we do have that authority,” said Estevez.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.