Countdown to Kickoff: Hereford Whitefaces adjust to new coach, first time in 18 years

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Whitefaces’ heavy lifting has sparked a revival under first-year head coach Adam Naron. The Plainview native is the program’s first new coach in 18 years.

“We’re going to be a lot better,” said Morris Penalber, Hereford senior linebacker and wide receiver. “We’ve had a lot more improvements. We’ve got a lot bigger and stronger.”

“These guys are hungry to win,” said Naron. “This is a senior class that had a lot of success as a freshman, and they want to get back to where they were when they were freshman and get a little redemption the way the season went last year.”

Hereford finished last season at the bottom of District 3-4A, finishing with an overall record of (3-7). The focus is on the spread offense with new terminology at a high tempo and a quarterback battle that’s creating a tough, competitive atmosphere.

“One quarterback can run the ball better than the other and one has a strong arm, and I think our players like that,” said Naron.

“I think competition is good,” said Hereford senior wide receiver Noah Brown. “I think it makes us all want to fight more and more everyday. Come ready to win.”

The Whitefaces will rely on veteran leadership. Hereford’s defense returns eight starters and the offense bring back senior running back Bryce Lopez who recorded more than 800 yards last season.

“I think they’re all just ready to learn,” said Brown. “They’re all just learning like we are and I think we’re all going to come together like that.”

“We want kids that are going to play hard for Hereford and we hope that the people that are coming to the games are going to cheer loud, support us and be there every Friday night,” said Naron.

The Hereford Whitefaces kickoff the season on the road against the Caprock Longhorns on on Thursday, August 26 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.