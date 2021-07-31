Casey Weiss leads Tascosa Men’s Club Championship after round two at 6-under-par

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After round two of the Tascosa Men’s Club Championship, Casey Weiss leads the championship flight of 20 golfers at -6. He shot a 70 in round one and 66 in round two. Weiss is one of the golfers that have not qualified for the Tournament of Champions held mid-August, and he needs a tournament victory to land a spot.

Defending champion Luke Kane shot a 70 on day two, and sits seven back. He has already qualified in the Tournament of Champions after winning the Budweiser Partnership.

Round three tees off Saturday at the La Paloma golf course. The final round is Sunday at the Tascosa Golf Club.

POSITION PLAYER TOTAL TO PAR GROSS RD2 1 Casey Weiss -6 66 2 Zane Welborn E 69 T3 Luke Kane (Defending Champion) +1 70 T3 Stetson Provence +1 70 5 Shane Westbrook +3 73 6 Jimmy Jameson +5 71 7 Payton Capps +6 75 T8 Caden Conrad +8 67 T8 Dario Garza +8 72 10 Carson Grawunder +10 73

