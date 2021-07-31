Viewers Choice Awards
Casey Weiss leads Tascosa Men’s Club Championship after round two at 6-under-par

Amarillo High alum Zane Welborn sits second at even with two rounds to go
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After round two of the Tascosa Men’s Club Championship, Casey Weiss leads the championship flight of 20 golfers at -6. He shot a 70 in round one and 66 in round two. Weiss is one of the golfers that have not qualified for the Tournament of Champions held mid-August, and he needs a tournament victory to land a spot.

Defending champion Luke Kane shot a 70 on day two, and sits seven back. He has already qualified in the Tournament of Champions after winning the Budweiser Partnership.

Round three tees off Saturday at the La Paloma golf course. The final round is Sunday at the Tascosa Golf Club.

POSITIONPLAYERTOTAL TO PAR GROSSRD2
1Casey Weiss-666
2Zane WelbornE69
T3Luke Kane (Defending Champion)+170
T3Stetson Provence+170
5Shane Westbrook+373
6Jimmy Jameson+571
7Payton Capps+675
T8Caden Conrad+867
T8Dario Garza+872
10Carson Grawunder+1073

