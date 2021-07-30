Viewers Choice Awards
WT researchers show the health benefits of eating red meat

Eating processed meats increase rates for coronary heart disease by 18% for unprocessed meats...
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Heart disease remains the number one killer in the United States, and one recent study from The University of Oxford reinforces that red meat can increase those chances.

The study shows that eating 50 grams of processed red meats every day can increase the risk of coronary heart diseases by 18 percent and unprocessed red meats by nine percent.

With the Panhandle being a primary producer for livestock, the numbers may rise in the future.

“As the population and the baby boomers begin to get old enough to have heart disease, the cardiology community is going to be busy and we are busy,” said Dr. Monte Slatton, interventional cardiologist at Cardiology Center of Amarillo. “I would look for that to continue here.”

Two factors that can contribute to coronary heart disease includes a high intake of saturated fats and excess salts, but researchers at West Texas A&M Cavernous Meat Science and Innovation Center share how eating beef is healthy for the heart.

“Beef is very high in iron because of all of the myoglobin that is contained in meat,” said Dr. Ty Lawrence, West Texas A&M professor of animal meat sciences. “It provides a unique nutrient source that other protein sources typically are lacking.”

Unprocessed beef is also high in Zinc and Vitamin B which other proteins lack, but the American Health Association shares that eating in moderation is key for good health.

“It doesn’t take doing it all,” said Cyd King, Southwest American Heart Association Media and communication director. “You don’t have to take on all of these healthy habits, but doing one thing can add more time and certainly reducing the amount of red meat is one of those things.”

Medical experts recommend that the correct serving portion for eating unprocessed red meat is about the size of a deck of cards.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

