Texas DPS investigating crash involving Hereford police officer

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash involving a Hereford police officer.

The crash happened on July 29 around 6:30 p.m. when officers were responding to a crash at U.S. Highway 385 and 16th Street.

One of the officers responding to the crash was involved in a crash at 15th Street.

Both drivers were treated and released from Hereford Regional Medical Center.

The investigation is underway.

