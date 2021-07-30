Texas DPS investigating crash involving Hereford police officer
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash involving a Hereford police officer.
The crash happened on July 29 around 6:30 p.m. when officers were responding to a crash at U.S. Highway 385 and 16th Street.
One of the officers responding to the crash was involved in a crash at 15th Street.
Both drivers were treated and released from Hereford Regional Medical Center.
The investigation is underway.
