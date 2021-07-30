Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Publix to require masks for workers in stores

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Publix is bringing back masks for its employees.

With the spread of the more contagious COVID delta variant, the face coverings are returning next week.

“Effective August 2, Publix associates, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix store,” the company said on its website. “We encourage all to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The delta variant causes infections that are more contagious than the common cold, flu, smallpox and the Ebola virus, and it is as infectious as chickenpox, according to leaked internal documents from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and obtained by The Washington Post.

The CDC recommends people in areas of substantial- or high-transmission risk wear face coverings over their noses and mouths when in public, indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

Walmart has also made a similar move, reversing its mask policy for its employees working in stores, clubs, distribution facilities and warehouses.

They will be required to wear masks in areas with high infection rates, even if they have been vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man faces three charges after accused of being involved in a cattle truck police chase today...
Man arrested after hour-long cattle truck police chase in Amarillo
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Governor Abbott issues executive order ‘providing clarity and uniformity’ in Texas COVID-19 response
Police say 21-year-old Wesley Cortez walked away from a group home on Spokane Avenue near City...
Amarillo police: Missing man found and returned home safely
Police are at the scene of an explosion that occurred in South Amarillo Monday
Amarillo police releasing scene on Lenwood after explosion investigation
TSCRA Suspect 2
Officials: Man who killed horses, shot at cattle could be in Amarillo

Latest News

FILE - In this June 26, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the...
Trump urged Justice officials to declare election ‘corrupt’
The bipartisan group of Senate negotiators speak to reporters just after a vote to start work...
Senate advances nearly $1 trillion infrastructure plan
In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC's "Better Call Saul" panel...
Bob Odenkirk says he had a small heart attack, will be back
Sen. Carl Levin shows Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro around his office as he...
From 2014: Sen. Carl Levin cleans out his office