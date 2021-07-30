One more hot day...

The heat was with us again today for most of the area and our high pressure will make Saturday another hot day for us before the cool front moves in Saturday evening. It’s this front that will increase our rain chances and bring some relief from the heat. Highs on Saturday will from the low 90s in the SW to upper 90s in the east and northeast with most of the area staying in the 80s for Sunday and into next week. Rain chances continue to look quite good Sunday night into Monday but we will have rain chances in the area starting Saturday night through most of next week.

