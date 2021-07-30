Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

One more hot day...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The heat was with us again today for most of the area and our high pressure will make Saturday another hot day for us before the cool front moves in Saturday evening. It’s this front that will increase our rain chances and bring some relief from the heat. Highs on Saturday will from the low 90s in the SW to upper 90s in the east and northeast with most of the area staying in the 80s for Sunday and into next week. Rain chances continue to look quite good Sunday night into Monday but we will have rain chances in the area starting Saturday night through most of next week.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man faces three charges after accused of being involved in a cattle truck police chase today...
Man arrested after hour-long cattle truck police chase in Amarillo
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Governor Abbott issues executive order ‘providing clarity and uniformity’ in Texas COVID-19 response
Police say 21-year-old Wesley Cortez walked away from a group home on Spokane Avenue near City...
Amarillo police: Missing man found and returned home safely
Police are at the scene of an explosion that occurred in South Amarillo Monday
Amarillo police releasing scene on Lenwood after explosion investigation
TSCRA Suspect 2
Officials: Man who killed horses, shot at cattle could be in Amarillo

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Expects Weather Changes This Weekend
KFDA
KFDA Noon Weather 7/30
Cold front pushes in this weekend
A change in the weather pattern is coming
Tracking cooler weather...
Tracking cooler weather...