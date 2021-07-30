Viewers Choice Awards
Officials: Man who killed horses, shot at cattle could be in Amarillo

By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are searching for a man accused of stealing a shotgun and killing two horses at a property near Vernon.

The incident happened on July 22, when a man took a shotgun from a 20-acre property north of Vernon near the Pease River.

Officials say the suspect traveled around the property shooting at cattle, dogs and two horses.

The horses were shot multiple times. One horse died due to the gunshot wounds, while another had to be euthanized.

A person of interest was seen loitering around businesses in Vernon, asking for whiskey, money and cigarettes.

Witnesses said the person made statements he was going to a truck stop to attempt to catch a ride back to the Amarillo area.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raiser Association Special Ranger Jay Foster said this person of interest should not be approached, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

A reward is being offered for tips leading law enforcement to the suspect.

He is described as five-feet-eight to five-feet-ten-inches tall, with a thin build and “scruffy” beard.

He has a round tattoo on his left chest, a star on the left side of his stomach and a circular-type swirl tattoo on his left side.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to submit an anonymous tip by calling Ranger Foster at 940-475-0295.

Tips can also be called into the Willbarger County Sheriff’s Office at 940-552-6205 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

TSCRA Suspect 3
TSCRA Suspect 3(TSCRA)
TSCRA Suspect 1
TSCRA Suspect 1(TSCRA)

