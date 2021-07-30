Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb

Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on America Thayer, which happened Wednesday afternoon in Shakopee, Minn.(Source: Shakopee Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (AP) — A man is charged with beheading a woman while they were in a car in traffic in a Minneapolis suburb.

Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on America Thayer, which happened Wednesday afternoon in Shakopee.

Several people witnessed the attack. When police arrived, they found Thayer’s body and head.

A machete-style knife was in an alley a few blocks away.

Authorities have not said what motivated the attack, but Soborit has a criminal history that includes a domestic assault conviction for an attack against Thayer in 2017.

At that time, she said they had been dating for seven years.

Press Release #1 – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE DATE: July 29 2021 SUBJECT: Homicide Investigation # 21016444 Shakopee, Minn....

Posted by Shakopee Police Department on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man faces three charges after accused of being involved in a cattle truck police chase today...
Man arrested after hour-long cattle truck police chase in Amarillo
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Governor Abbott issues executive order ‘providing clarity and uniformity’ in Texas COVID-19 response
TSCRA Suspect 2
Officials: Man who killed horses, shot at cattle could be in Amarillo
Police say 21-year-old Wesley Cortez walked away from a group home on Spokane Avenue near City...
Amarillo police: Missing man found and returned home safely
Police are at the scene of an explosion that occurred in South Amarillo Monday
Amarillo police releasing scene on Lenwood after explosion investigation

Latest News

One more hot day...
One more hot day...
In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
Evictions looming, Biden fails to get Congress to extend ban
Questions emerge over the need for a return to mask mandates and social distancing requirements.
Florida coronavirus cases jump 50% as surge continues
Questions emerge over the need for a return to mask mandates and social distancing requirements.
Is a return to COVID restrictions coming?
The bipartisan group of Senate negotiators speak to reporters just after a vote to start work...
$1 trillion infrastructure plan clears another Senate hurdle