Lone star Ballet hosting free Hip Hop dance performance this weekend

The Lone Star Ballet will be hosting a Los Angeles dancer for a free performance this Saturday. (source: Lone Star Ballet)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lone Star Ballet will be hosting a Los Angeles dancer for a free performance this Saturday.

Kassey Francis is the Co-Director of the Envy Dance company in Los Angeles and will be giving a free performance at Sam Houston Park at the Gazebo.

The show starts at 7:00 p.m.

Francis has been giving workshops this week at lone star ballet.

She combines a variety of movement styles in classes in southern California and internationally.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

