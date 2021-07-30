Lone star Ballet hosting free Hip Hop dance performance this weekend
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lone Star Ballet will be hosting a Los Angeles dancer for a free performance this Saturday.
Kassey Francis is the Co-Director of the Envy Dance company in Los Angeles and will be giving a free performance at Sam Houston Park at the Gazebo.
The show starts at 7:00 p.m.
Francis has been giving workshops this week at lone star ballet.
She combines a variety of movement styles in classes in southern California and internationally.
