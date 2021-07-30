It’s Hatch Chile season at United Supermarkets

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Beginning this weekend, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos locations across the state of Texas will be kicking off Hatch chile season by roasting Hatch Chiles on Site. Roasting will happen for the first two weekends at all locations. Then, the following weekends Roasting will continue at select locations until supplies run out.

Hatch chile season has been marked by the United Family of stores for years, Providing guests with fresh on site chile roasting.

“We are proud to continue our tradition of roasting fresh hatch green chiles at our stores,” said Joseph Bunting, produce business director for The United Family. “Each year, we look forward to showing our guests how delicious and versatile these chile peppers can be. They are going to see them all over the store!

Special products will also be available in different departments during this time. United Supermarkets will have a variety of freshly made green chile treats and ready meals for customers to enjoy.

