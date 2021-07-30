GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how children can make the day seem brighter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Spending time with children can unexpectedly change the course of your day and tend to make it brighter.

It’s just fun being around children. Their sweetness and enthusiasm is simply contagious and I have found that they bring out the kid in me.

It usually doesn’t take long for a child to bring a smile to your face.

“You know they walk in and they have a smile on their face or they maybe in a bad mood but you go back out in a couple of hours and it’s changed and they’re happy. They’re always happy to see you and happy to be here. How can you not be happy when you see kids smiling and laughing.” said Lee Ann Shaw, executive director Amarillo Montessori Academy.

“They help us find meaning in our life and they help us be grateful for the little things. I love watching them just be in awe in certain things. I think it help them be more mindful and present of the things we take for granted,” said Arlette Back, Licensed Professional Counselor. “I also think they make us laugh. They always say the funniest things and kind of at the spur of the moment making us kind of see things differently.”

“Why did the hero flush the toilet?” asked one of the girls, and I had to ask why.

“Because it was his duty,” replied the girl.

“You can walk in here and not feel happy but it doesn’t take more than 30 minutes till the kids start coming in, and so you’re like ‘Oh wow I’m in a good mood’, it really happens. It’s not just something you say.” said Lee Ann Shaw.

just spending a little time with kids, it just makes your day. That’s some good news.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.